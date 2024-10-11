Rajalakshmi Institutions Acquires Annaii Medical College and Hospital
The institution will be rebranded as Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital, affiliated with Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.
CHENNAI: Rajalakshmi Institutions, a renowned leader in the education sector with 28 years of excellence in technical education, has acquired Annaii Medical College and Hospital located in Sriperumbudur.
http://annaiimedicalcollege.edu.in/
The institution will be rebranded as Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital, affiliated with Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.
Expansion Plans: Rajalakshmi Health City - Rajalakshmi Institutions plans to develop Rajalakshmi Health City, a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.
The health city will comprise:
- Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital
- Rajalakshmi Nursing College
- Courses in allied health sciences and physiotherapy
- A health resort for the elderly
New Academic Session Commencement
Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital is pleased to announce the commencement of its first-year medical classes on October 14, 2024.
We warmly welcome the incoming students and wish them outstanding success in their medical education journey.