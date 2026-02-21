Rajaji road cries for attention: Mosquito menace, stench from broken SWD rankle public

CHENNAI: For the past several weeks, commuters on Rajaji Road have been facing severe hardship from an overflow of rainwater from a broken drain. Water from the drain has spread across the road, stagnating there and causing a foul smell that permeates the air.
This has also led to a swarm of mosquitoes, raising concerns about the possible spread of infectious diseases like dengue, malaria, etc. Children, the elderly, and those who use the road daily are said to be the worst affected.
Since water stagnates on the road, vehicles passing through the area splash the it onto the roadside and footpaths, causing distress not only to two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders but also to pedestrians. In particular, the water sticks to parked vehicles, and has turned Rajaji Road into a foul-smelling stretch.
According to sources, cleanliness workers from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), who were informed about the issue, carried out temporary repair work on the damaged drain recently. However, by morning, water once again began overflowing from the same spot and spreading across the road.
Workers from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) reportedly carried out another temporary repair, but the drain cover broke and fell into the drain.
When contacted GCC officials, they said that “work was slightly delayed as projects are currently underway in other locations. But the drain will be repaired within a few days”.
The public has urged Corporation authorities to take immediate action and provide a permanent solution by properly repairing the drain and thoroughly cleaning the road.