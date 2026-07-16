Raja Ravi Varma's Ravana takes centre stage in Chennai with advocate Ganesh's talk

This depiction of Ravana has had an unusual afterlife. It has surfaced in disputes over authenticity, questions of government custodianship of art and even contemporary litigation over how the mythological characters should be represented. "Law and art are generally seen as opposing forces, one expressing and the other regulating. But I argue that they have actually held hands in helping us understand history," he says.

One of the key themes of his Chennai lecture is how Ravi Varma's Ravana repeatedly found itself at the centre of legal disputes. According to him, the painting has featured in debates over authenticity, scientific evidence, government acquisition of cultural objects and even contemporary litigation surrounding the portrayal of Ravana in popular culture. One of the earliest disputes centred on the authenticity of the painting, prompting questions about the role of documentary evidence versus oral narratives. Shivaswamy points out that while oral traditions often enrich the understanding of art, legal principles demand verifiable evidence. "Being lawyers, we rely on documentary proof, historians too ,reconstruct events they were never witnesses to, making evidence just as crucial in understanding the past," he says.