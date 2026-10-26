Rainwater stagnation troubles residents of Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam

Dr Subbarayan Nagar Main Road and Vengeeshwarar Nagar 1st Main Road in Kodambakkam, and Thangavel Street in Nungambakkam, are among the areas affected.

Vehicles passing through the stagnant water often splash it on pedestrians, causing further inconvenience. While rainwater has gradually receded in most areas, low-lying locations and roads where stormwater drains (SWDs) are clogged continue to experience prolonged stagnation.

Raj, a resident of Kodambakkam, said, “Rainwater has remained stagnant in this area for the past one week without draining completely. As a large number of vehicles pass through the road every day, the stagnant water has become dirty. Walking through it has caused skin irritation for some people. There is also a foul smell and an increase in mosquito menace.”