Rainwater stagnation troubles residents of Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: Residents and motorists in parts of Kodambakkam and Nungambakkam have been facing difficulties as rainwater has remained stagnant on roads for the past one week. The continued stagnation has made it difficult for pedestrians to use the roads, while residents have also expressed concerns over sanitation.
Dr Subbarayan Nagar Main Road and Vengeeshwarar Nagar 1st Main Road in Kodambakkam, and Thangavel Street in Nungambakkam, are among the areas affected.
Vehicles passing through the stagnant water often splash it on pedestrians, causing further inconvenience. While rainwater has gradually receded in most areas, low-lying locations and roads where stormwater drains (SWDs) are clogged continue to experience prolonged stagnation.
Raj, a resident of Kodambakkam, said, “Rainwater has remained stagnant in this area for the past one week without draining completely. As a large number of vehicles pass through the road every day, the stagnant water has become dirty. Walking through it has caused skin irritation for some people. There is also a foul smell and an increase in mosquito menace.”
Concurring with him was Sathish, a resident of Nungambakkam, who added that stagnated water covered potholes, which is dangerous to both pedestrians and motorists. “Water does not flow properly through the SWD in this area, resulting in stagnation on the road after rainfall. People This is affecting those travelling for work and other daily needs. Authorities should inspect the area and take necessary steps to ensure rainwater drains properly without stagnation.”
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that stagnated water would be cleared after inspection. “If there are issues such as blockages in SWDs, they will be cleared and necessary measures will be taken to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater,” he added.