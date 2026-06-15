Rainbow Children’s Hospital opens dedicated paediatric ENT centre

The hospital said the centre would offer diagnosis, treatment and long-term management for conditions including hearing loss, airway abnormalities, recurrent ear infections and sleep-related breathing disorders.

ACENT is the first centre in Chennai to use ultra-thin 1.2 mm paediatric endoscopes for sedation-free airway assessment in newborns and young children. According to the hospital, the technology enables doctors to examine small airways in an outpatient setting and identify complications at an early stage.