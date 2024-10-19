Rain risk over, Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai to reopen today

CHENNAI: After being closed since October 15 due to the torrential rain that hit Chennai, the recently opened Kalaignar Centenary Park is set to be reopened on Saturday (October 19).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the park in the heart of the city will be open for visitors, as the threat of extremely heavy rainfall abated.

To avoid overcrowding that is usually witnessed on weekends, the public can buy entry tickets online. While general admission tickets will be available online until 6 pm, tickets for the aviary and zipline will be available only until 4 pm, the report said.

Also, as entry to the musical fountain is restricted to 320 people per day, tickets for it can be bought through the website starting from 4 pm.