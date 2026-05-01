Rain relief likely during ‘Agni Natchathiram’ heat: Weather blogger

CHENNAI: As temperatures continue to rise across Tamil Nadu, the upcoming ‘Agni Natchathiram’ or Kathiri heat period from May 4 to 28 is expected to see a mix of intense heat and possible rain spells, said a Maalaimalar report.
According to independent weather blogger Hemachander R ('Delta Hemachandran' on social media), while this period is usually marked by peak summer heat, convection-driven thunderstorms could bring intermittent relief. These rain spells, triggered by heat-induced atmospheric instability, may help keep temperatures from rising uncontrollably during this phase.
He also noted that the southwest monsoon, which typically sets in around June 1, may arrive earlier this year between May 23 and 25. However, despite the early onset, rainfall across southern states including Kerala and Karnataka is likely to remain below normal. Tamil Nadu, in particular, is expected to record less than its average seasonal rainfall of around 33 cm.
Hemachandran further warned that the impact of a strong El Nino could prolong heat conditions until August, even as scattered rains offer brief respite during Kathiri.