Rain forecast a nightmare for residents in Avadi Corporation

CHENNAI: Heavy rain spells across the city since Tuesday evening wreaked havoc on Avadi with residents facing waterlogging and drainage issues.

The local administration had claimed that all the necessary steps to handle the monsoon were taken before the monsoon started.

In Gopalapuram, an area prone to floods, residents lamented over the poor drainage works.

“In East Gopalapuram, 6th Main Road was fully flooded on Tuesday with a mix of both drainage and rainwater. The drainage works that were completed recently by the Corporation were not done properly, which led to drainage overflow in many areas. During the rains, it’s common to see reptiles in our area,” explained Sridhar Kumar, secretary, Gopalapuram Makkal Seva Sangam.

Incomplete construction of storm water drain (SWD) is another challenge in Avadi.

“There is no SWD connection in my street, and it’s a very narrow lane. So, water stagnation is expected here. Even after several complaints, no action has been taken and no official has visited the area. We’re always scared whenever there's a rain forecast,” rued KT Rajan, an octogenarian and a resident of Vinayagar Koil Third Street, Pattabiram.

“In most of the interior roads in Avadi, after drainage works were completed, the silt was not cleared. In many areas, the SWDs are clogged with waste materials which affect the flow of excess water,” pointed out T Sadagopan, an activist in the area.

“On Tuesday, the road from Pattabiram to Tirumullaivoyal was fully flooded.”

When contacted, an elected representative attached to the Avadi Corporation said that a joint committee was formed and the department heads were assigned for the work to be completed soon.

“The SWD works were completed in many areas for Rs 35 crore. Tender for the rest of the area has been allotted. And for drainage works, Rs 90 crore of tender is given,” he added.