Rain brings respite to city after days of sweltering heat

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chennai on Friday.

Residents experienced sweltering weather through the day before sudden showers cooled several parts of the city during the evening.

According to VR Durai, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the rainfall was triggered by intense heating over north Tamil Nadu during the past week, coupled with wind convergence over the state's north and south coastal districts.