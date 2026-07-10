Rain brings respite to city after days of sweltering heat

CHENNAI: The city witnessed a spell of rain on Thursday evening, bringing relief from the intense heat that had prevailed over the city for the past few days.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chennai on Friday.
Residents experienced sweltering weather through the day before sudden showers cooled several parts of the city during the evening.
According to VR Durai, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the rainfall was triggered by intense heating over north Tamil Nadu during the past week, coupled with wind convergence over the state's north and south coastal districts.
The RMC has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Nilgiris district and the ghat areas of Coimbatore district on Friday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds measuring 40-50 kmph are also likely in these regions.
The remaining Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive moderate rain at isolated places, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph.
The weather office said maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal at isolated places across Tamil Nadu on Friday, before returning to near-normal levels over most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the following days.
For Chennai, the RMC has forecast a maximum temperature of around 39°C and a minimum temperature of about 29°C on Friday, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected in parts of the city.