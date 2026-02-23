Railways to ensure regular cleaning of toilets in general coaches, says Union Minister Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways has announced the proper end-to-end cleaning of trains, especially long-distance services. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that under the existing mechanism, cleaning was largely limited to reserved coaches.
For the first time in railway history, cleaning of general coaches has been fully integrated into the system. Toilets will be frequently cleaned during peak hours garbage removal, cabinetry cleaning, linen handling and related services will be ensured.
At designated stations, staff deployed in reserved coaches will move into general coaches to ensure cleaning standards equivalent to reserved coaches.
“Commuters should have facilities to raise a complaint on a WhatsApp number which must be stuck near the toilets. There must be sufficient number of inspectors to check if the toilets are properly maintained by the contractors,” opined T Sadagopan, a civic activist from Pattabiram.