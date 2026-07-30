Railways revives long-pending Chennai-Cuddalore ECR project

Replying to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP R Sudha in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that while Chennai and Kanniyakumari are already connected through the existing railway network via Vriddhachalam, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil, the Railways has initiated several projects to improve connectivity along the State's eastern coastline.

The Chennai-Cuddalore new line, proposed via Mahabalipuram, Marakkanam and Puducherry, is a sanctioned project. The ministry said the proposal had remained stalled because of alignment issues near Puducherry. However, considering public demand and the growing development requirements of the coastal belt, it has now decided to move the project forward.