Railway to run new EMU between Avadi & MMC; 12-car rake on Beach-Tiruvannamalai from Nov 6

CHENNAI: A new EMU train service between Avadi and Moore Market Complex and a 12-car rake between Chennai Beach and Tiruvannamalai from November 6, the Southern Railway said on Monday.

According to the zonal railway, the new EMU train is scheduled to depart from Avadi at 6.10 pm and arrive at Moore Market Complex at 6.55 pm from November 6.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Beach - Tiruvannamalai MEMU leaving Chennai Beach at 6 pm will be operated with a 12-car rake from November 6.

Also, Tiruvannamalai – Chennai Beach MEMU leaving Tiruvannamalai at 4 am will be operated with a 12-car rake and extended up to Tambaram from November 7, added the statement.