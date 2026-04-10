Railway staffer dies like father in train accident in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old railway electrician, who had secured his job on compassionate grounds after his father died in a train accident, was killed in a similar manner near Tiruvottiyur on Friday evening.
Kishore Kumar was hit by the Charlapalli Express while crossing the railway track between Tiruvottiyur and VOC Nagar stations to reach work. He died on the spot, police said.
He was working as an electrician in the Railways in Tiruvallur. Police said he was crossing the tracks to reach the station when the Chennai–Hyderabad express train struck him.
Railway police, alerted by the public, recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is under way.
Police said Kishore Kumar had been appointed in the Railways on compassionate grounds after his father, Venugopal, also a railway employee, died in a train accident earlier.