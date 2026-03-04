Railway safety chief Garg likely to meet CMRL officials

CHENNAI: With the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg set to inspect the newly constructed Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Velachery and St Thomas Mount on Thursday, it is likely the official will also meet officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) ahead of commercial operations.
Before commissioning the pivotal stretch that will strengthen public transportation in the city, the CCRS will be conducting a statutory inspection and speed test of the MRTS line.
However, after the inspection, the CCRS, who was also the Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety (CMRS) in charge, will meet the CMRL officials.
"As CCRS will be visiting for inspection, it is likely that he will be meeting CMRL officials too. With operations to begin at the earliest, key and final aspects of the services are likely to be discussed," said an official.
Meanwhile, the CMRL, which is expecting approval from the Railway Board to begin commercial operations, has already completed preparatory works. The work of 26 deck slabs has also been expedited, said CMRL officials.
As the Railway Board approval arrives, it is expected that the Metro service will commence in phase II from Poonamallee Bypass to Vadapalani via Porur.
As per the CMRS authorisation, the Metro Rail will be operated at a 15-minute interval from Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction and at a 20-minute interval from Porur Junction, and Vadapalani phase-II.
The frequency of the trains would be increased after this initial period of one month.