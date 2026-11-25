CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Chennai Division, rescued eight runaway boys from Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations under Operation Nanhe Farishte on November 23.
According to a press release issued by Southern Railway on Tuesday, five boys aged between 13 and 17 were found unattended on Platform 4 at Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station during a routine patrol.
On enquiry, the RPF personnel found that the boys had left their homes. The boys were safely rescued and handed over to the Child Help Desk for further care and rehabilitation.
In a separate operation at Egmore railway station, three boys aged between 12 and 17 were found unattended on Platform 7 during a joint drive conducted by the RPF, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and the Child Help Desk. Upon enquiry, the boys confirmed that they had left their homes. All three were rescued and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for further care and rehabilitation.