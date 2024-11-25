Railway level crossing gate collapse causes traffic congestion in Chengalpattu district

CHENNAI: A railway level crossing gate near Sothupakkam, close to Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu district, collapsed, causing significant traffic congestion on the Cheyyur - Vandavasi road on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 8 am, resulting in a massive traffic jam that stretched for over 4 kilometers.

The railway gate, LC 38, is located on the Chennai-Villupuram railway line.

Due to the collapse, train services were also disrupted, with several trains being halted at nearby stations.

The trains were later allowed to proceed at a slower speed.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and carried out temporary repairs to the gate.

The repair work took around 2 hours, following which the gate was reopened for traffic.

Locals have demanded that a new railway gate be re- installed at the earliest, citing safety concerns.

They have also called for the construction of a railway overbridge at the location, a demand which has been pending for several years.

The railway overbridge project was approved by the railway department two years ago, but the work is yet to commence.

Locals have urged the railway department and the state government to take immediate action to begin the construction work.