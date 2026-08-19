Railway Board clears MoU: MRTS finally moves towards CMRL takeover

The Railway Board’s approval brought to end the process that began on January 27, 2011, by the then Chief Secretary of the State government who proposed the merger.

The agreement provides for a 90-day handover period followed by a two-year transition/hand-holding arrangement. The immediate handover covers the assets and general operation and maintenance of the MRTS, excluding core train operations and maintenance.

The State must deploy personnel for ticketing, security and other general functions within 90 days of signing the MoU. Ticket checking stays with the Railways, and fare and non-fare revenue collected during the transition will be remitted to Southern Railway (SR).