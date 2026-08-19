Railway Board clears MoU: MRTS finally moves towards CMRL takeover

The Railway Board’s approval brought to end the process that began on January 27, 2011, by the then Chief Secretary of the State government who proposed the merger.
The agreement provides for a 90-day handover period followed by a two-year transition/hand-holding arrangement. The immediate handover covers the assets and general operation and maintenance of the MRTS, excluding core train operations and maintenance.
The State must deploy personnel for ticketing, security and other general functions within 90 days of signing the MoU. Ticket checking stays with the Railways, and fare and non-fare revenue collected during the transition will be remitted to Southern Railway (SR).
The SR will continue core train operations and maintenance, including crew and EMU rakes, for 24 months from the MoU date without charging the State. This period is the window for Tamil Nadu to prepare to take-over train operations itself.
The State must settle payments for land, assets and infrastructure, in full or in installments, before the transition period ends. The existing EMUs will stay with SR until Tamil Nadu procures new rolling stock or the handholding period ends, whichever is later. A similar arrangement covers the traction system.
The MRTS overhead electrification system will eventually go to Tamil Nadu, but SR will continue maintaining and using the Chintadripet traction sub-station during the transition, or until alternative arrangements are made. Tamil Nadu will establish a separate SCADA system and its own facilities for OHE (Overhead equipment) maintenance.
The merger also leaves SR with an operational interface at the MRTS’s northern end. During the transition, suburban trains will continue using the MRTS section from Chennai Beach platforms 9 and 10, up to St Thomas Mount. Even after the transition, the Railways will share platforms 9 and 10 at Beach station.
At Chennai Fort, the State will develop a block/crossing station with electronic interlocking and crossovers to facilitate train movements. The agreement also flags the single-line stretch between Beach and Fort stations, which currently affects frequency and headway. SR will consider any Tamil Nadu proposal to enable doubling, subject to its operational requirements and Railway land policy.
According to CMRL sources, once the MRTS takeover is completed, the focus will shift to improving the passenger experience with more convenient, seamless travel. Existing facilities at MRTS stations will also be assessed and upgraded to ensure they are better maintained and more accessible, the sources said.
A special committee of senior officials from SR and the Tamil Nadu government will oversee the process, with the CUMTA convenor as coordinating officer.