Rail over bridge works launched in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: Finance Minister N Marie Wilson launched work on the railway level crossing at Cochrane Basin Road in Korukkupet on Thursday (June 25).
The ROB is expected to reduce congestion in North Chennai and provide relief to residents of Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, and the neighbourhoods.
The deadline for the project is 18 months.
The LC will be 450 metres long and 11 metres wide and will have service roads with a 5-metre-wide walkway to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of approximately 25,000 vehicles per day.
Once the ROB is constructed, residents can easily reach the Basin Bridge, Central, Vysarpadi, Egmore and Perambur.