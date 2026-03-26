Rail connectivity project to Chennai MMLP floated on EPC mode

CHENNAI: Chennai MMLP Private Limited has invited bids for developing rail connectivity to the upcoming Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Chennai, marking a significant push to strengthen freight infrastructure in the region.
The project involves the construction of a 14.12 km rail link from Kadambattur railway station to the MMLP site. Estimated to cost Rs 217.40 crore, the work will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode.
The rail link will serve the proposed MMLP at Mappedu village in Tiruvallur district, which is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India under the Logistics Efficiency Enhancement Programme of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.
The scope of the rail connectivity project includes survey, design and construction of civil structures, development of a double-line railway track, bridges and buildings, along with electrification and commissioning of the entire stretch. The project will also include the development of a rail siding within the logistics park.
The logistics park is planned over 64.515 hectares, comprising 50.05 hectares of government land and 14.46 hectares of private land to be acquired. Sources said Phase I of the Mappedu logistics park, covering 16.15 hectares and including warehouses, common utilities, container freight station and gate complex, is expected to be completed by April this year.
The project is being implemented in phases. Phase II, spanning 17.365 hectares, will focus on railway connectivity and construction of a bridge to ease traffic on the State Highway. Phase III will see expansion of logistics operations with additional warehouses, a railway yard, roll-on/roll-off yard and container freight station, covering 25.25 hectares, including development of the eastern portion of the railway and automobile yards. The final phase, covering 5.65 hectares, will involve development of the western part of the railway yard.
The proposed MMLP is located about 52 km from Chennai port, around 80 km from Ennore port, about 87 km from Kattupalli port and nearly 11 km from the nearest national highway junction at Sriperumbudur on NH-48.
The initiative forms part of the Union government’s broader plan to establish multi-modal logistics parks across high freight-density corridors to improve efficiency and reduce logistics costs, with Chennai identified as a key node due to its strategic importance in freight movement.