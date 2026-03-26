Rail connectivity project to Chennai MMLP floated on EPC mode

The project involves the construction of a 14.12 km rail link from Kadambattur railway station to the MMLP site. Estimated to cost Rs 217.40 crore, the work will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode.

The rail link will serve the proposed MMLP at Mappedu village in Tiruvallur district, which is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India under the Logistics Efficiency Enhancement Programme of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The scope of the rail connectivity project includes survey, design and construction of civil structures, development of a double-line railway track, bridges and buildings, along with electrification and commissioning of the entire stretch. The project will also include the development of a rail siding within the logistics park.