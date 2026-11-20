Police searched the residence of Moorthy in Madurai in connection with two cases of alleged illegal quarrying that reportedly caused a loss of Rs 5.39 crore to the state exchequer.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said, "Even as the largest drug smuggling operations in India are being busted in Tamil Nadu by Union government agencies, the raid targeting former minister Moorthy is being carried out solely to divert the attention of the people and the media from them."

He was referring to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's seizure of 70 kg of heroin worth Rs 140 crore from a vehicle during a vehicle check in Madhavaram here on Thursday, leading to the arrest of two persons.