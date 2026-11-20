CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday alleged that the raids targeting former minister P Moorthy were being conducted solely to divert public and media attention from major drug busts by central agencies in the state.
Police searched the residence of Moorthy in Madurai in connection with two cases of alleged illegal quarrying that reportedly caused a loss of Rs 5.39 crore to the state exchequer.
In a post on 'X', Stalin said, "Even as the largest drug smuggling operations in India are being busted in Tamil Nadu by Union government agencies, the raid targeting former minister Moorthy is being carried out solely to divert the attention of the people and the media from them."
He was referring to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's seizure of 70 kg of heroin worth Rs 140 crore from a vehicle during a vehicle check in Madhavaram here on Thursday, leading to the arrest of two persons.
Hitting out at the ruling TVK, the former chief minister claimed raids on former DMK ministers had become routine every time during the breakdown of law and order under the "inept" TVK administration; criminal acts by party members and misconduct by its MLAs drew public ridicule.
Stalin asserted that the DMK would legally contest and defeat in court the "false cases" filed by the TVK government for political reasons.
Targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the DMK president said that with no achievement to speak of in six months of rule, he had only earned the distrust of the people.
"Tamil Nadu will no longer accept CM Vijay deceiving people by repeatedly chanting 'DMK, DMK'," Stalin said.