Raid at Flipkart warehouse, 8 non-ISI deep freezers seized

CHENNAI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has seized eight deep freezers without mandatory certification during a raid at a warehouse operated by Flipkart India in Tiruvallur district.
During inspection, BIS officials found refrigerating appliances stored without the required ISI Standard Mark and without CM/L numbers, which are mandatory under Quality Control Orders issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Such products cannot be stored, sold or offered for sale without a valid BIS licence and certification.
Officials from the BIS Chennai branch carried out a search and seizure operation on April 18 at the facility in Alamathi village under Sholavaram panchayat union.
SD Dayanand, Senior Director and head of BIS Chennai, said certification ensures safety and quality, and warned that storage or sale of non-certified products or misuse of ISI marks would invite strict enforcement action.
BIS said it will initiate proceedings under the Act. Violations are punishable with imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine of not less than Rs 2 lakh that may extend up to ten times the value of the goods, or both, for a first offence.