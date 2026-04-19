Raid at Flipkart warehouse, 8 non-ISI deep freezers seized

During inspection, BIS officials found refrigerating appliances stored without the required ISI Standard Mark and without CM/L numbers, which are mandatory under Quality Control Orders issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Such products cannot be stored, sold or offered for sale without a valid BIS licence and certification.

Officials from the BIS Chennai branch carried out a search and seizure operation on April 18 at the facility in Alamathi village under Sholavaram panchayat union.