Ragpicker beaten to death near Santhome church in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old rag picker was allegedly beaten to death by a miscreant suspected to be a beggar near Santhome church, on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sugu. Police said that he lived on the sidewalks near Santhome church for the last 15 years.

On Monday night, the suspect approached Sugu and tried to snatch his bag containing some cash. Sugu retaliated, however, the other man repeatedly assaulted him and fled the scene.

On Tuesday morning, passersby noticed Sugu lying unconscious after which the Mylapore police were informed. Police moved Sugu to Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) where he was declared as brought dead.