RAEEUCCI 2026: SRMIST hosts 3-day conference on electronics, computational intelligence

CHENNAI: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) inaugurated the 5th edition of the International Conference on Recent Advances in Electrical, Electronics, Ubiquitous Communication and Computational Intelligence (RAEEUCCI 2026) on April 22.
The three-day conference is technically co-sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
V Veerappan, chairman, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and co-founder and president of Tessolve Semiconductor, was the chief guest. Padma Bhushan A Sivathanu Pillai, Sir CV Raman Chair Professor, SRMIST; Prof Paddy French, TU Delft, Netherlands; Sunil Sharma, scientist, SSPL, DRDO; P Poonguzhali, scientist F, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Taramani; were as the guests of honour.
Veerappan underscored the urgent need for India to transition into a product-driven economy. He remarked, “India has to become a product nation, driven by research, innovation, and the creation of intellectual property,” he added, and encouraged students and researchers to focus on developing indigenous technologies that can compete globally.
Pillai highlighted the strategic importance of emerging technologies. He stated, “Semiconductors are critical to national growth, and knowledge creation must lead the way in building self-reliance. SRMIST’s goal is to emerge as a global knowledge and innovation hub in advanced electronic.”
Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, emphasised the importance of aligning academia with evolving industry needs, stating, “Academic transformation is possible only through strong and sustained industry–academia collaboration. We have to embrace interdisciplinary research and innovation-driven learning ecosystems.”
Prof M Sangeetha, HoD-Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, highlighted the department’s commitment to research-led education. Assistant Prof Damodar Panigrahy, ECE-SRMIST, highlighted its steady growth and global reach. He stated, “The 2026 edition has received 1,945 submissions, out of which 236 papers were accepted following a rigorous review process.”