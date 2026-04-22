RAEEUCCI 2026: SRMIST hosts 3-day conference on electronics, computational intelligence

The three-day conference is technically co-sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

V Veerappan, chairman, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and co-founder and president of Tessolve Semiconductor, was the chief guest. Padma Bhushan A Sivathanu Pillai, Sir CV Raman Chair Professor, SRMIST; Prof Paddy French, TU Delft, Netherlands; Sunil Sharma, scientist, SSPL, DRDO; P Poonguzhali, scientist F, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Taramani; were as the guests of honour.