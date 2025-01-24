Quilting reimagined: Chennai hosts international quilt exhibition

CHENNAI: Quilting has seen a remarkable revival in recent years, captivating many in the city with its blend of tradition and artistic innovation. Once associated primarily with blankets, quilting has now evolved into a sophisticated art form, with artistes crafting breathtaking pieces. Chennaiites can now experience this creativity through Birds of Paradise - a theme-based quilt exhibition curated by the Quilt India Foundation (QIF).

This year’s exhibition showcases entries from 105 quilters worldwide, each interpreting the theme Birds of Paradise in their unique style. “This year, we received entries from 105 quilters as part of the annual challenge organised by The Square Inch, India’s first quilting studio based in Chennai,” shares Varsha Sundararajan, co-founder of QIF.

As part of the challenge, over 170 registrants were given a bundle of eight fabrics to create an art quilt representing the theme, with at least 50 per cent of the surface made from the provided materials. The finished quilts, measuring 20x20 inches, reflect an incredible diversity of artistic expression.

Varsha reminisces about the success of last year’s exhibition, which featured 57 participants. This year, that number has nearly doubled, which she finds incredibly heartening. “It’s wonderful to see more people embracing this creative art form. Artistes are experimenting with new techniques and continuously refining their skills. This year’s exhibition offers a stunning array of interpretations - while many artistes celebrate the exuberance and joy associated with the theme, others explore its deeper, sometimes darker, undertones,” she adds.

The exhibition particularly appeals to art and craft enthusiasts, but fashion students will find it invaluable too. “It highlights the many possibilities of working with fabrics. Events like this open up exciting new avenues for quilters and broaden the scope of the art form.”

As a quilter herself, Varsha observes that quilting as an art is evolving. “Artistes are growing in terms of composition, techniques, and creativity. It’s a continuous journey of innovation and discovery,” Varsha tells DT Next.

Adding to the excitement this year is a special collection of One Block Wonder (OBW) quilts, displayed for the first time in India. “OBW quilts are a captivating form of textile art. They start with a single piece of fabric, which is carefully cut and rearranged to reveal stunning, often kaleidoscopic patterns. The results are always surprising and unpredictable, showcasing the versatility and ingenuity of quilting. It’s incredible how a single fabric can be transformed into something so unique and extraordinary.”

Tina Katwal, co-founder of the Quilt India Foundation, shares that the quilting community is deeply committed to promoting quilting as an art form and aims to bring this exhibition to other art-loving communities across India. “After reviewing this year’s entries, the judges remarked on the great improvement in the quality of quilting. Indian quilters are now on par with the best in the world. This recognition is a huge boost and source of encouragement for our participants,” she says.

The organisers have noticed a surge in innovative techniques being brought into quilting. “In Chennai alone, we have an active group of 200 quilters. The perception of quilting is changing - when people hear the word ‘quilt,’ they often think of blankets. But quilting is so much more. It’s an art form that extends beyond utility. Today, quilts are seen as part of interior decor, blending art and craft seamlessly - quilt art can be displayed on tables, walls, and more. Quilters have an innate urge to create, but sometimes they’re unsure what to make. In such cases, they can experiment with smaller projects that still carry artistic value,” Tina explains.

Tina Katwal and Varsha Sundararajan

The exhibition will be held from January 24, starting at 4.30 pm, to January 27 at Sri Sankara Hall, TTK Road.