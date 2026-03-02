Quiet whispers of wonder in vulnerable corridors

In the antiseptic stillness of a hospital ward, where monitors beep and worry hangs heavier than the IV drips, a red nose can feel like a small miracle.
In Chennai, between rows of paediatric beds and anxious parents, laughter now makes carefully measured rounds. Hospital clowns, trained performers armed with stickers, gentle banter, and exaggerated expressions, step into spaces usually defined by diagnosis and discomfort. A hesitant smile becomes a giggle; a tense shoulder softens; a child awaiting an injection finds distraction in a magic trick.
Although they play a crucial role in the psychological and emotional support of young patients, the city has only a handful of clowns, even after a decade since their introduction.
Back in 2009, Aysha Rau, the brain behind the introduction of hospital clowning in Chennai, was amazed by the strong connection between art and medicine through hospital clowning. “I was pursuing a course in child psychology and got an opportunity to interact with a hospital clown from the United States. It was in June 2010 that the first hospital clowning session took place at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore,” says the founder of The Little Theatre.
What began as a theatre-led outreach has grown into a quiet, consistent ritual of emotional first aid for more than a decade now.
Before each session, the clowns gather and get ready together. With music on one side and light chit-chat on the other, they leave the heaviness behind and carry only stickers, balls, props, and, most importantly, humour.
Praveen Gunasekaran has been in hospital clowning for almost nine years. “We visit the children twice a week, and our sessions last for one to two hours,” he shares. The clowns keenly observe the kids and parents. “We note their behaviour, body movements, and eyes. Accordingly, we decide how to approach them,” he adds.
Anand has been practising hospital clowning for the past two years. “Initially, I was quite nervous. But with time, I got the hang of it and mingled with the people in the hospital. We do not see them as patients, but as normal humans. Once we put on the red noses, we are just clowns, and we live in that world until the time we remove them,” states Anand.
Why hospital clowning is an essential pill
While delving deep into why hospital clowning is a crucial pill for young patients, Sivashankari, a mother, explains, “As a mother, watching your child go through medical treatment is the most helpless feeling. My daughter, a seven-year-old, has been undergoing treatment, and there were days when she simply could not bear the pain, both physically and emotionally. She would cry even before the nurses entered the room. The fear of injections and procedures had become bigger than the illness itself.”
With teary eyes, she continues, “I was skeptical at the beginning about hospital clowning, wondering how laughter could make a difference. But when the clowns walked in, not loud or insensitive, but gentle and attentive, something shifted. My child, who had refused to speak all morning, actually smiled. Within minutes, she was laughing. For that brief period, she was not a patient. She was just a child again.”
What struck her the most was the change during her next procedure. She was calmer. The pain did not disappear, but her fear reduced.
Aysha feels that the clowning sessions benefit not just the patients, but also the doctors, staff, and parents. “We are working towards expanding this further and making hospital clowning sessions essential for children half an hour before undergoing any surgery. This reduces their stress and anxiety levels,” adds Aysha.
Moments of realisation
Recalling the most memorable moment of how hospital clowning helps people, Praveen reminisces, “A few years ago, one of our clowns’ bike tyres got punctured. We went to a mechanic shop and got it repaired. The mechanic refused to collect money from us. That’s when we realised that his toddler was admitted to the hospital where our clowning sessions took place. With teary eyes, he shared that his toddler was happy during that one hour after a very long time. Such moments push us to expand the horizon further and spread more positivity.”
Anand shares his favourite moment, when a boy who refused to smile or speak to others opened up, with a smile beaming on his face. “He was lying on the hospital bed. His parents informed us that it was his birthday, and I immediately brought an imaginary cake. The young champ got up and started living in the moment, with endless giggles. His parents thanked us, saying that he had laughed after a long time. Even the staff and other parents started to shed happy tears,” he notes.
‘Definitely de-stressing and needs to be expanded’
When we ask Dr Janani Sankar, medical director and senior consultant in paediatric medicine at the Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital, how hospital clowning changes the emotional trajectory of a child’s stay in the ward, she states, “When the clowns came for the first time, we took them to the oncology ward. There was a boy who was undergoing chemotherapy. He was quiet, sad, and depressed, and refused to interact with anyone, including his parents. The first time he opened up after a couple of months was when he interacted with the clowns.”
Hospital clowning is de-stressing not just for the kids, but also for the parents who undergo mental and financial struggles. “Even for our staff, we work in highly stressful situations. The presence of the clowns definitely shifts the entire mood,” she adds.
Hospital clowning is not mere entertainment. It is psychosocial support. “In a busy medical city like Chennai, this intervention can significantly improve patient co-operation and emotional recovery. I strongly believe that hospital clowning should be expanded across paediatric wards in government hospitals, cancer care centres, and long-term treatment facilities. Not every family can afford private psychological support, but structured clown-care programmes can reach children across different socio-economic backgrounds,” Sivashankari affirms.
When a child laughs in a hospital room, we understand something profound: healing is not only about medicine. It is also about hope. And hope walks in wearing oversized shoes and a red nose.