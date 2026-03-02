Quiet whispers of wonder in vulnerable corridors

With teary eyes, she continues, “I was skeptical at the beginning about hospital clowning, wondering how laughter could make a difference. But when the clowns walked in, not loud or insensitive, but gentle and attentive, something shifted. My child, who had refused to speak all morning, actually smiled. Within minutes, she was laughing. For that brief period, she was not a patient. She was just a child again.”

What struck her the most was the change during her next procedure. She was calmer. The pain did not disappear, but her fear reduced.

Aysha feels that the clowning sessions benefit not just the patients, but also the doctors, staff, and parents. “We are working towards expanding this further and making hospital clowning sessions essential for children half an hour before undergoing any surgery. This reduces their stress and anxiety levels,” adds Aysha.