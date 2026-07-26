Questioning power is a democratic right; we will correct our mistakes, says TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Chennai Press Club's cricket tournament here, the minister said the legislature, governance, judiciary and the media formed the four pillars of democracy and must function together to strengthen democratic institutions. "If there are mistakes on our part, point them out. We will accept them and correct them. Questioning those in authority is not wrong; it is the democratic right of every citizen, " he said.



Claiming the present government had ushered in greater transparency, Aadhav Arjuna cited the live telecast of Assembly proceedings, saying such openness had not been witnessed over the past 25 years. "We are ready to face every question. Transparency is reflected through accountability, " he said, while also crediting journalists for contributing to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's electoral victory.



The minister assured that the Chennai Press Club's infrastructure demands would be placed before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and said steps would be taken to upgrade its facilities.