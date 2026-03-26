QS Rankings: 17 subjects offered by VIT break into top 200 in the world

In engineering and technology, the institute recorded a substantial leap by rising 23 places to be ranked 119 in the world. In last year's rankings, it was 142nd. According to a statement from the institute, it has secured sixth rank in India in engineering and technology, and fifth in mathematics.

“The improvement in rankings reflects our unwavering pursuit of excellence across teaching, research, and global engagement,” said VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, crediting the faculty, staff, students, and alumni for the achievement.