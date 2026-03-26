QS Rankings: 17 subjects offered by VIT break into top 200 in the world

CHENNAI: Rapidly closing the gap with global education leaders, as many as 17 subjects offered by the VIT, Vellore, in streams such as engineering, technology, sciences, management, agriculture & design have figured in the world top 200 rankings in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.
In engineering and technology, the institute recorded a substantial leap by rising 23 places to be ranked 119 in the world. In last year's rankings, it was 142nd. According to a statement from the institute, it has secured sixth rank in India in engineering and technology, and fifth in mathematics.
“The improvement in rankings reflects our unwavering pursuit of excellence across teaching, research, and global engagement,” said VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, crediting the faculty, staff, students, and alumni for the achievement.
“The improved ranking highlights VIT’s continued investment in cutting-edge research, industry collaborations, and a future-focused curriculum designed to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world,” he added.
For the first time, two subjects – Computer Science Engineering (86) and Electrical & Electronics Engineering (87) – have broken into the top 100 rankings in the world. Other programmes that feature in the top 200 are Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (101-200), Mechanical Engineering (148), Mathematics (104) and Material Science (137).
In Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical & Electronics, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing, VIT has achieved the 6th, 7th and 8th ranks, respectively, among the institutions across India, the statement added.
Art & Design (201-300) and Civil Engineering (201-275) are the new entrants this year. Other branches that are ranked include Chemical Engineering (201-250), Chemistry (251-300), Physics (251-300), Statistics & Operational Research (251-275), Biological Sciences (351-350), Agriculture (401-475), and Business & Management (451-500).