PWD discuss challenges of using public spaces, transportation

At least 40 PwDs, who participated in the event, shared their inputs and ordeals of navigating transit services and public spaces overall.

Kavipriya, researcher of sustainable mobility and road safety with CAG, said, “Under sustainable mobility, we planned to understand the challenges faced by PwDs in Chennai. Surprisingly, we were able to gather more inputs than anticipated.”

CAG will conduct more focus groups with PwDs among other stakeholders, including elderly persons, to comprehend barriers in public spaces like parks, malls and theatres and public transportation before releasing their observations and inputs to the government. “We’ll extend the study for a few more weeks before fully comprehending the gravity of challenges faced by PwDs,”she added.