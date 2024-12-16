Puzhal jail warden suspended for procuring ganja for inmate

CHENNAI: The Puzhal police registered a case on Saturday against a jail warden at the Puzhal Central Prison for allegedly supplying ganja to one of the inmates. Police sources said two inmates have also been booked in connection with the case.

The Prisons department has placed the warden under suspension.

According to the police, Duraiarasan, the warden, had gotten the ganja from a prisoner, Sukumar, and given it to another prisoner, Vijay. Upon information, the prison officials conducted a check and recovered 40 grams of ganja from them.

While the prisoners have been booked, the warden is yet to be arrested. “We have conducted searches at his residence,” police said.

A couple of days ago, the prison department suspended ten prison staff members, including an assistant jailer at the Poonamallee sub-jail, for their failure to prevent the usage of mobile phones and ganja on the premises.

Prison Department sources said the action was taken following an inspection conducted by a special team and the seizure of five mobile phones and 34 grams of ganja from remand prisoners.