Puzhal inmate with respiratory issue dies at Stanley hospital

The deceased was Vasanthakumar of Elephant Gate. He was arrested on April 5 in connection with a public nuisance case and remanded in Puzhal prison.



Vasanthakumar complained of breathing difficulty on Wednesday, following which inmates alerted the prison authorities.

He was first taken to the prison hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment. Police said that Vasanthakumar died without responding to treatment and the Puzhal police registered a case.

They are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of death.