Putlur rail passengers seek better services, infrastructure at station

CHENNAI: Passengers at Putlur railway station have urged the Southern Railway to address gaps in basic amenities and improve infrastructure at the station that includes drinking water, better shelters, a subway, a fourth platform and other facilities at the station.
In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division, resident Raghavendra Bhat Kadekar has listed out 11 demands of which the demand for a fourth platform remains an essential one.
“It will help workers travelling to Kakkalur SIDCO Industrial Estate and commuters travelling between Tiruvallur and Chennai,” he said. “Earlier, fast locals used to stop at Putlur, which was convenient for people travelling to Chennai for work. Now, as the trains run on the fast line, they pass through without stopping.”
Commuters said that the lift sanction happened almost three years ago, yet it has not been installed. The representation also seeks additional shelters on platforms 2 and 3, roof cover for the old foot overbridge, CCTV monitoring from Tiruvallur RPF instead of Annanur, public announcement and train display systems, and a subway on the western side.
“Drinking water taps and toilets are available,” said a SR official while agreeing that it was not well maintained. The Railways also noted that the public announcement system was serviceable and would be revamped soon, while the demand for a western-side subway would require an inspection and feasibility assessment based on soil conditions and passenger footfall.