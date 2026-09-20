Putlur rail passengers seek better services, infrastructure at station

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division, resident Raghavendra Bhat Kadekar has listed out 11 demands of which the demand for a fourth platform remains an essential one.

“It will help workers travelling to Kakkalur SIDCO Industrial Estate and commuters travelling between Tiruvallur and Chennai,” he said. “Earlier, fast locals used to stop at Putlur, which was convenient for people travelling to Chennai for work. Now, as the trains run on the fast line, they pass through without stopping.”