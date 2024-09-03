Purasaiwakkam sewage pumping station to not operate on Sept 4,5 due to pipeline connection works

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(CMWSSB) on Tuesday announced that Purasaiwakkam sewage pumping station will not be functional on September 4 and 5 due to the sewage pipeline connection work at Dr Ambedkar Road.

Residents of four zones - Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones might experience sewage overflow and stagnation, and are advised to reach out to the concerned officials to address the issue.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to install 1,000 mm diameter sewage pipeline as part of the Ganesapuram Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station overbridge project on Dr Ambedkar Road for the next two days.

So, the Purasaiwakkam sewage pumping station in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) will not be functional from September 4, 6 pm to September 5, 6 pm.

As many as 12 areas in four zones - Langs Garden, Napier Park, Wall Tax Road, Ayanavaram, Ekangipuram, Perambur, Sembium, Chetpet, Shenoy Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kilpauk, Sundaram street (PH road) and Osankulam might witness sewage overflow and stagnation for 24 hours.

The metro water board has arranged sewage suction machines for these areas to pump out the stagnated sewage on the road.

To raise complaints, residents of Royapuram zone (zone 5) shall reach to the area engineer and assistant area engineers 8144930905 and 8144930255 respectively; Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone area engineer 8144930906 and assistant engineers 8144930216, 8144930217; Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) 8144930908, 8144930258.

Those residing in the Teynampet zone are requested to contact the area engineer 8144930909 and assistant area engineer 8144930111.