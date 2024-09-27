Pumpkin trader robbed of Rs 8 lakh at knifepoint near Chennai Central

CHENNAI: A pumpkin trader from Karnataka was allegedly robbed of Rs 8 lakh at knifepoint by an unidentified trio near the Chennai Central railway station on Thursday night.

Investigations revealed that the victim, identified as Venkat Reddy, a wholesale trader, was walking along Wall Tax Road with a cash bag when he was robbed.

He had come to Chennai from Karnataka to collect money from traders. On Thursday, after collecting Rs 8 lakh rupees, he headed to the Central Railway Station to board a train to Karnaaka when three men waylaid him at Wall Tax Road, and demanded money from him.

Reddy gave them the Rs 1,500 in cash he had on him but the trio demanded he hand over valuables as well including the cash bag. When the man resisted, they flashed a knife and threatened him and escaped with his cash bag, watch, and mobile phone.

The trader then filed a complaint with the local police who have registered a case and are investigating.