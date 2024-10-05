Pugalendhi named new CEO for Chennai’s School Education department

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has appointed A Pugalendhi as the new Chief Education Officer (CEO) for Chennai.

Pugalendhi, who was the CEO of Tiruvarur district, has taken over the vacant post, as the former CEO S Mars was transferred in the third week of September.

Mars was ordered a transfer following the incident of a self-proclaimed spiritual man Mahavishnu’s speech on pseudoscience in Chennai government schools.

Mars has been posted at the Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur.

Along with the transfer of Pugalendhi, the department on Friday ordered the transfers of several other deputy directors and CEO.

G Saraswathi, the deputy director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been appointed as the CEO of Ranipet.

T Sampath, CEO of Erode has been appointed DD (admin) of Directorate of Elementary Education.

G Muthusamy, DD-SCERT, has been posted as the DD (e-Governance), the Directorate of School Education.