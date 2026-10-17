Puducherry police search for photographer booked under Pocso Act in Chennai

The Pocso case came to light last month after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received information about the alleged abuse, according to the police. The CWC members and volunteers subsequently visited the locality and spoke to the girl.

A complaint was filed with the Royapuram All-Women Police, who have

registered a zero FIR, as the alleged offence took place in Puducherry. Subsequently, the case was transferred to Puducherry police for further investigation.

As part of the investigation, Puducherry police personnel arrived in Chennai on Friday to trace the accused Thiagu and question him. However, the police search in Royapuram went in vain because he was reportedly absconding.

According to the complaint, Thiagu had known the girl's mother for fourteen years. The mother had reportedly agreed to marry her daughter to him after the latter turned 18. The girl had discontinued her education after Class 9, according to the police.

In such a backdrop, the girl, her mother and Thiagu travelled to Puducherry on August 28 for a modelling photoshoot, and they stayed at a hotel near Muthialpet, according to the complaint. It further alleged that Thiagu sexually assaulted the girl on August 30 while her mother was outside the hotel room.