Public transport, poor pedestrian infra deters accessibility in Chennai

CHENNAI: Living close to a bus stop or railway station does not necessarily make public transport accessible in Chennai, particularly for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.
A new study by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) has found that while 66 per cent of respondents live within a kilometre of a public transport stop or station, about two-thirds are unable to reach these services safely because of poor pedestrian infrastructure.
The findings are part of a report titled 'Moving Without Barriers: Documenting Mobility Barriers Encountered by People with Disabilities in Chennai'. The report is based on a year-long study involving surveys, focus group discussions and secondary research, with an emphasis on the lived experiences of persons with disabilities and senior citizens.
The study paints a troubling picture of the obstacles encountered even before passengers reach a bus, train or Metro station. Nearly 68 per cent of respondents reported encountering blocked or uneven pathways that forced them onto the road, exposing them to moving traffic. Another 41 per cent reported feeling unsafe while using pedestrian infrastructure.
A key concern raised at the event was that accessibility is often addressed only after infrastructure has already been designed or constructed
The findings underline a gap between proximity and actual accessibility. Inaccessible or unsafe footpaths, road crossings, and first- and last-mile connections can effectively keep the transport facility out of reach even if it is geographically close to a person's home.
According to the report, buses and suburban trains are among the most commonly used modes of transport, but several shortcomings continue to restrict independent mobility.
These include inaccessible vehicle designs, gaps between platforms and trains, inadequate ramps, poor signage, insufficient audio-visual announcements and inaccessible bus stops.
Passenger satisfaction with the interiors of public transport was particularly low. Only 4.5 per cent of respondents said they were completely satisfied, while over 61 per cent rated the interiors poorly.
The consequences, CAG argues, extend far beyond inconvenience. "Lack of accessible mobility should not be seen as isolated incidents of inaccessible transport," said Divya Arvind, a researcher with CAG's Sustainable Mobility and Road Safety team, adding that the cumulative impact affects access to education, employment and healthcare.
The Supreme Court recognised the right to walk on safe and demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right. The CAG argues that the principle of 'Universal Design' should extend this approach further, ensuring streets and transport infrastructure are usable not only by persons with disabilities and senior citizens but are safer and more convenient for everyone.
Interestingly, the Chennai Metro emerged as the preferred mode among the city's public transport options because of its comparatively accessible infrastructure and trained staff.
The study also found that Metro travel is not free of accessibility problems. Respondents reported difficulties with accessible station features, locked accessible toilets and limited network coverage. The absence of fare concessions for persons with disabilities was also identified as a concern.
The findings suggest that accessibility cannot be judged solely by the design of individual stations or vehicles. A passenger's journey begins well before boarding and continues after leaving the transport system, making pedestrian infrastructure, interchange facilities and first- and last-mile connections crucial components of accessible mobility.
Speaking to the audience during the report's launch, A Saravanan, Joint Commissioner (Works) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, stressed that "accessibility is a right, not a privilege" and described the initiative as "healthy advocacy for inclusive accessibility".
He said the GCC plans to improve 80 km of footpaths, incorporating tactile and accessible pathways and junctions. He also outlined plans for accessibility improvements to parks and beaches and the introduction of improved bus-stop models across Chennai.
The announcement is significant in the context of the study's findings because pedestrian infrastructure emerged as one of the biggest obstacles preventing people from independently accessing public transport.
The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), meanwhile, is banking on low-floor buses as a central part of its accessibility strategy. General Manager (Operations) of the MTC, SA Selvakumar, said all newly procured buses would be low-floor models. Another 1,000 low-floor buses are expected by the end of 2026, according to the press release, with the longer-term objective of moving towards an entirely low-floor city bus fleet.
He also highlighted accessible mini-buses as a means of improving first- and last-mile connectivity. Likewise, the CMRL said its longer-term goal is full compliance with harmonised accessibility guidelines.
A key concern raised at the event was that accessibility is often addressed only after infrastructure has already been designed or constructed.
One of the report's most important conclusions is that inaccessible mobility has consequences beyond the transport sector.
If a person cannot safely reach a bus stop, board a vehicle, navigate a station or complete the final stretch of a journey, the result can be reduced access to jobs, schools, hospitals and other essential services.
The report therefore calls for accessibility to be embedded throughout the infrastructure lifecycle — planning, design, procurement, implementation and maintenance — rather than being treated as an additional feature after construction.