Public transport, poor pedestrian infra deters accessibility in Chennai

The findings underline a gap between proximity and actual accessibility. Inaccessible or unsafe footpaths, road crossings, and first- and last-mile connections can effectively keep the transport facility out of reach even if it is geographically close to a person's home.

According to the report, buses and suburban trains are among the most commonly used modes of transport, but several shortcomings continue to restrict independent mobility.

These include inaccessible vehicle designs, gaps between platforms and trains, inadequate ramps, poor signage, insufficient audio-visual announcements and inaccessible bus stops.

Passenger satisfaction with the interiors of public transport was particularly low. Only 4.5 per cent of respondents said they were completely satisfied, while over 61 per cent rated the interiors poorly.

The consequences, CAG argues, extend far beyond inconvenience. "Lack of accessible mobility should not be seen as isolated incidents of inaccessible transport," said Divya Arvind, a researcher with CAG's Sustainable Mobility and Road Safety team, adding that the cumulative impact affects access to education, employment and healthcare.

The Supreme Court recognised the right to walk on safe and demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right. The CAG argues that the principle of 'Universal Design' should extend this approach further, ensuring streets and transport infrastructure are usable not only by persons with disabilities and senior citizens but are safer and more convenient for everyone.