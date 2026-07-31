Public auctions mandatory to lease out any GCC immovable property from September 1

A resolution on this was adopted in the July council meeting and the new norms will govern all lease renewals and new allotments effective September 1.

For commercial complexes, market stalls, petty shops, bus stand kiosks, and community halls, leases will be granted in three-year blocks, renewable up to a maximum period of 12 years. Once a property reaches the 12-year limit, no further extensions will be granted; instead, the property will undergo market re-assessment and be re-auctioned.

Properties leased to central or State government departments can extend up to nine years, while non-commercial public-use allotments remain capped at three years.