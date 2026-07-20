Psychologists Explain Why Young Adults Struggle to Talk to Their Parents

She says such feelings should never be dismissed. "When someone says, 'I feel trapped,' we should not dismiss it as drama. We should try to understand the emotional reality behind that statement and help the person see choices and support that may not be visible to them in that moment."

During moments of crisis, she adds, emotions often overpower rational thinking, making emotional regulation crucial. "The most important decision a person makes during a crisis may sometimes be to not make a permanent decision while experiencing temporary emotional relief."

Counselling psychologist Jagathika Paulpandi believes these patterns often begin much earlier in life. "An individual makes meaning of the world through parental inputs," Jagathika says, adding that children raised in highly controlled environments may gradually learn to avoid punishment rather than express themselves honestly.

"The child understands the home to be a dangerous, non-accepting space, which motivates them to maintain a secretive, non-expressive personality."

As children grow older, she explains, they often begin relying more on peers than parents because they feel accepted and understood. "Listening and validating help a child feel seen and heard, which automatically makes them feel safe," she says, urging parents to create spaces where children can express themselves without fear of harsh reactions.

Mental health coach Nikita Vyas agrees that emotional safety is at the heart of the issue. "When there is a lack of emotional security and space to hold vulnerability at home, it can become challenging for young adults to open up," she says. The fear of being criticised or, worse, the fear of independence being taken away can cause a great deal of insecurity.

She adds that in India, societal expectations often intensify the problem.