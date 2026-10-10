Protruding iron poles used for green shades a safety risk for motorists in Chennai

As the ends of the poles are sharp, pedestrians using the footpaths could sustain injuries if they trip and fall. Two-wheeler riders travelling close to the roadside could also lose control and meet with accidents if they hit the poles, particularly during peak hours when traffic movement is heavy.

To provide relief from the summer heat, green shades were installed at major road junctions in March and April, particularly to provide shade to pedestrians and motorists waiting at traffic signals. However, some of the shade nets were damaged due to the southwest monsoon and strong winds. Following this, the shade nets were removed from the junctions by the end of June.