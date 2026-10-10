Protruding iron poles used for green shades a safety risk for motorists in Chennai

CHENNAI: The base portions of metal poles used to install green shades at Raja Muthiah Road Junction, EVR Periyar Road Junction and Elephant Gate Junction have not been completely removed and are protruding along the roadside and footpaths, posing a risk of accidents to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.
As the ends of the poles are sharp, pedestrians using the footpaths could sustain injuries if they trip and fall. Two-wheeler riders travelling close to the roadside could also lose control and meet with accidents if they hit the poles, particularly during peak hours when traffic movement is heavy.
To provide relief from the summer heat, green shades were installed at major road junctions in March and April, particularly to provide shade to pedestrians and motorists waiting at traffic signals. However, some of the shade nets were damaged due to the southwest monsoon and strong winds. Following this, the shade nets were removed from the junctions by the end of June.
A resident of Periamet, Kumar, said that the green shade nets were useful for the public during summer but were removed after the onset of the monsoon. “However, the base portions of the poles have been left behind. During peak hours, vehicles could hit the poles while turning or stopping at the signal. Some of the poles are also difficult to notice at night, increasing the risk of accidents,” he stated.
Concurring with him was a shopkeeper of Elephant gate, Baskar, who added that the remaining portions of these poles should also be removed completely. “The ends are sharp and could injure people walking on the footpath. If someone fails to notice them and trips, they could get hurt. Authorities should take immediate action to remove them,” he said.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next, “The base portions of the green shade net poles will be inspected, and necessary steps will be taken to properly remove the portions that are protruding.”