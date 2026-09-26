Protocol violations, MLA interference mar civic projects, says Kodambakkam chairman

The issue was highlighted by Kodambakkam Zonal Committee Chairman M Krishnamoorthy who objected to how certain party’s political functionaries’ names are being used to replace the former Virugambakkam MLA’s name on one plaque.

He also noted that the names of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor were not embedded in the recently inaugurated, upgraded burial ground in the Ward 128.

“The crematorium upgraded at a cost of Rs 80 lakh from the GCC capital fund was inaugurated by Virugambakkam MLA R Sabarinathan with a plaque featuring certain political leaders, while completely omitting the mandatory names of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and GCC Commissioner,” Krishnamoorthy highlighted. “In the same ward, an RO water plant installed at a primary school during the previous AIADMK tenure was altered by TVK functionaries. They added two pipe connections and replaced the original plaque with a new one bearing the names of political figures, directly breaching official civic protocol.”

Addressing the names on plaque controversy, officials confirmed that the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has established a standardised format for ‘inauguration plaques’. “Non-compliant plaques will be removed immediately, and strict action will be taken against officials who failed to supervise the installations,” an official said.