Prostate cancer rising in men aged 50-55 years

CHENNAI: The number of cases of prostate cancer is rising at a rapid rate, particularly in men within the age groups of 50-55 years. “Create awareness about it is crucial as it will enhance the quality of life of patients,” said experts at the annual conference of Urological Society of India.

Dr Gyvi Gaurav, uro oncologist, Precision Urology Hospital, said that the prevalence of prostate cancer is around 8-10 per 1 lakh in Asia.

“Although, prostate cancer is a disease associated with men above 60 years or above, we’re now seeing an increase in the number of cases in people among 50. So, our aim is to identify genetic or genetic defects that lead to such fatal cancers.”

Speaking at USICON 2025 conference titled, ‘Urology For The Future’, experts said that awareness was significant to empower individuals to take proactive steps toward their health. By combining awareness, regular screening, and advanced treatment options, prostate cancer is treatable, thereby dramatically improving patient outcomes.

Senior urologist and uro oncologist Dr N Ragavan explained, “Treatment of prostate cancer has evolved over time. Today, if the patient relapses post-surgery, we have better medical molecules. Through AI, we can diagnose the patient accurately. Nanotechnology helps by attacking only the cancer cells. In genetic counselling, we can identify BRCA1 and BRCA2 and study their prevalence among kids, since the incidence of prostate cancer is almost 4 times higher in their siblings and their children.”

Adding to the same, Dr Rajendra Shimpi, consultant, uro oncologist and robotic surgeon, and director of Asian Institute of Men’s Health-Urology Clinic, pointed out that men over 40 years should consider undergoing a prostate-specific antigen test at least once to assess their risk, and men over 50 are advised to take this test annually.

“Early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes with cure rates reaching an impressive 97-98%. While advanced cases cannot be fully cured, modern treatments and new drugs can extend life expectancy and improve quality of life,” he added.