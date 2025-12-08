Promote good work of police on social media, GCP tells personnel, kin

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police has asked its rank and file to tap the power of social media (Facebook, YouTube, X, Instagram) to promote the good work done by the department and also create public awareness.

"All police personnel and their families are encouraged to create and maintain social media accounts in their personal capacity and use these platforms responsibly to share and promote positive stories, awareness campaigns and welfare initiatives related to policing and public safety," an internal communication said.

"It is reiterated that the said social media accounts shall be purely personal in capacity. These personal social media accounts shall not post any content concerning the official duties or responsibilities in the department," the communique added.

A senior police officer with the city police told DT Next that the initiative is from a public awareness perspective, as personnel can use their social media accounts to create awareness about cyber scams and other safety issues. "It can also help in building a connection with the public," the officer said.

The officer clarified that it is not about building individual personalities and referred to the circular from the office of DGP earlier this year, which prohibited police officers from posting official matters on personal social media accounts and giving unauthorised interviews to media outlets, including YouTube channels and podcasts.

Personal Officers posting details of official duties, responsibilities, and photographs in uniform on their private social media handles is considered personal social media misuse, as per the circular from the DGP.

The internal communication of GCP also stressed that confidential or sensitive information should not be disclosed, and views, if expressed, must be respectful and not cause embarrassment to the department.

"All police personnel and their family members are encouraged to take this initiative in the right spirit and contribute towards enhancing public image and outreach of GCP through responsible and meaningful social media engagement," the communication added.