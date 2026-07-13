Producer, 2 women held for luring actress into taking obscene photos

The complainant, aged 31, is a resident of Saligramam and has appeared in television serials and played supporting roles in films.

She was contacted by a man, Nandi Ramanathan (65), who claimed to be a film producer and asked if she could come for a look test for a new film. The actress went to a hotel in Saligramam. A woman assistant of Ramanathan told the actress to remove her clothes.