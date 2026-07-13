Producer, 2 women held for luring actress into taking obscene photos

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a small-time film producer and two women for allegedly coercing an actress to pose for obscene photographs under the pretext of a look test.
The complainant, aged 31, is a resident of Saligramam and has appeared in television serials and played supporting roles in films.
She was contacted by a man, Nandi Ramanathan (65), who claimed to be a film producer and asked if she could come for a look test for a new film. The actress went to a hotel in Saligramam. A woman assistant of Ramanathan told the actress to remove her clothes.
The actress refused and got into an argument with the producer and the two women present. She fled the lodge and immediately informed the police control room.
A police team arrested Nandi Ramanathan (65) from Perungudi and two women, Indrani and Karthika. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.