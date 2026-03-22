Probe under way for guest worker's death in Tirumudivakkam

CHENNAI: The police are probing the death of an 18-year-old guest worker from Bihar who was found dead with injuries under mysterious circumstances near a SIDCO industrial unit in Tirumudivakkam in the city. Investigations revealed that he had left his workplace without informing the management before the unfortunate turn of events.
The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar (18) from Bhagalpur district in Bihar. He had been staying in a rented house in Tirumudivakkam along with six other guest workers. He was employed in a private company in the SIDCO Industrial Estate.
The police said that late Thursday night, Amit had asked his company manager for leave to return to his hometown. However, he was allegedly denied permission to leave at that hour. Later, he reportedly left the company premises.
On March 20 (Friday) morning, he was found dead near the company with injuries to his eye and shoulder. A passerby noticed Amit Kumar lying with injuries on his body and alerted the police, who moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.