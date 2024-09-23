Begin typing your search...

    Probe into Chennai Commissioner Arun’s fake profile on social media under way

    A social media user from a North Indian state alerted the Greater Chennai Police after he received a WhatsApp call with Commissioner Arun’s photograph as a display picture. The user said that the caller expressed urgency and sought financial help.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Sep 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-23 00:30:45.0  )
    Probe into Chennai Commissioner Arun’s fake profile on social media under way
    X

    Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun

    CHENNAI: Police probe on a tip-off about cyber scamsters using pictures of Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun in fake social media profiles and targeting citizens, is under way.

    A social media user from a North Indian state alerted the Greater Chennai Police after he received a WhatsApp call with Commissioner Arun’s photograph as a display picture. The user said that the caller expressed urgency and sought financial help.

    The police last month arrested two persons from Rajasthan for allegedly creating a fake social media profile in the name of IPS officer R Thirunavukkarasu and trying to cheat his acquaintances.

    Thirunavukkarasu, who is serving as a DIG in the Chief Minister’s security cell, filed a complaint in February this year against impersonators who, after creating a fake social media profile using his name and photographs, sent messages to his acquaintances and sought money. They have sent messages claiming that one of the officer’s friends, a CRPF officer, is getting transferred and is seeking to sell furniture.

    A special team traced the callers to Rajasthan, from where two persons, Hanif Khan (31), and Washid Khan (24), were arrested.

    Chennai Police CommissionerCommissioner ArunFake Social Media ProfilesGCC
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick