Probe dumping of biomedical waste near Pallavaram lake, NGT directs TNPCB

What directions did the tribunal issue to TNPCB and the hospitals?

The bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Expert Member Prashant Gargava, observed that the TNPCB was directed to conduct an independent enquiry into the entire chain of events leading to the illegal dumping of waste, including the aspect of segregation at source within the hospital premises.

“The TNPCB shall, after affording an opportunity for personal hearing, take action in accordance with the law against MIOT Hospital and GEM Hospital for failure to ensure proper segregation of biomedical waste, and also against the general waste handler, Ashok Paper Mart, who was involved in the unauthorised dumping of accumulated waste,” the bench said. “The TNPCB shall also fix responsibility on all the erring parties and take necessary steps for remediation and mitigation of the environmental damage caused.”