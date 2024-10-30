Private entities to take 5-year lease of two community centres in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) adopted a resolution that Amma Arangam at Shenoy Nagar and Sir PT Thiyagrayar Kalaiyarangam in T Nagar will be leased to a private contractor for 5 years.

The cost of hosting various occasions at these community welfare centres is cheaper than those available at private entities in the locality.

The local body has recommended the re-evaluation of rent for two centres – Amma Arangam Community Welfare Centre at Shenoy Nagar and Sir PT Thiyagrayar Kalaiyarangam at Thyagaraya Nagar, due to insufficient revenue generated since 2019. It was proposed to lease these properties to a private entity for five years through the standing committee (Taxation and Finance).

The resolution stated that 85 bookings have been done at Amma Arangam from 2018 till the current financial year. The revenue was Rs 65.75 lakh. Similarly, Sir PT Thiyagrayar Kalaiyarangam received 551 bookings and the revenue was Rs 81.07 lakh. Since there has been no profit from these auditoriums, the local body consulted the Institutional Strengthening and Reform Consultant in September 2024.

Based on the consultation, they have recommended revised tariff charges for both community centres. Amma Arangam now costs Rs 5.42 lakh (full day) and 2.71 lakh (half a day) including rent, cleaning and electricity charges, along with a refundable caution deposit of Rs 50,000. Earlier, it was Rs 3.40 lakh (full day) and Rs 1.70 lakh (half day) with a refundable deposit of Rs 20,000.

At the centre in T Nagar, the revised charges for full day rent are Rs 59,000 including 18% GST, and Rs 29,500 including GST for half-a-day rent. The deposit amount is Rs 25,000.