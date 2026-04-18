Prisoner from Puzhal with brain bleed dies at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old remand prisoner lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal, died at Government Stanley Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment for brain haemorrhage.
The deceased was identified as Guruprasad (22), a resident of Medavakkam. He was arrested in an attempt-to-murder case and remanded to judicial custody on March 24, following which he was lodged in Puzhal prison.
Police said Guruprasad developed health complications and was admitted to Stanley hospital on April 9, where he was undergoing treatment for a brain haemorrhage. Police said that he succumbed without responding to treatment. Based on information received, Puzhal police registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the death.