Priest steals 50 sovereign gold jewellery, temple idol ornaments and silver articles from Chennai dancer's home

Trusted priest turns accused

The complainant, Aniruth (45), conducts dance classes and has a small idol of Goddess Kali installed at his residence, where he performs daily worship and distributes prasadam every afternoon.

To carry out the rituals, he had appointed Priyadharshan as the family's priest. Having served the household faithfully for nearly four years, the priest had earned the confidence of the family and was allowed unrestricted access to the house. However, over the past few days, the family noticed that gold ornaments adorning the Goddess Kali idol, along with jewellery kept in a cupboard inside the house, had gone missing. Silver articles used for worship were also found to be missing.