Pricey freshwater fish fail to compensate for seafood demand

Despite the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1983 restricting the fishing ban for 61 days to ensure safety for fish breeding and protection of fishery resources. Though the restriction is only for mechanised boats, the traditional fishers, who opt for inshore fishing, continue to venture into the sea, which doesn't impact the breeding season of the fish.

However, compared to the fishing by trawlers, the inshore fishing minimises the catches, and the inflow of fish becomes too low to meet the seafood demand.