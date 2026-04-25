Pricey freshwater fish fail to compensate for seafood demand

TIRUCHY: As the deep-sea fishing ban period is in progress across the East Coast, the inflow of catches to the fish markets has been reduced. It is too low compared to the normal days, and the seafood lovers from the region have no other option but to depend on the freshwater fish varieties, which are priced high during summer, when the yield is minimal due to soaring temperatures.
Despite the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1983 restricting the fishing ban for 61 days to ensure safety for fish breeding and protection of fishery resources. Though the restriction is only for mechanised boats, the traditional fishers, who opt for inshore fishing, continue to venture into the sea, which doesn't impact the breeding season of the fish.
However, compared to the fishing by trawlers, the inshore fishing minimises the catches, and the inflow of fish becomes too low to meet the seafood demand.
In this scenario, the fish lovers are in the practice of either depending on the West Coast, where the ban period would commence in the second phase or opt for freshwater fish available locally.
Against such a backdrop, the aqua farmers and inland fishermen say that they are unable to compensate for the actual requirement during this season, as the extreme heat reduces the yield remarkably. Less yield results in soaring prices.
Though the inland aqua farmers said that foreseeing the deep sea fishing ban period, they have already stocked more quantities of inland freshwater fish, including Rohu, Catla, and Mrigal about four months back to meet the demand. They are worried about the yield as the water temperature is not convenient for fish cultivation this time, as the temperature in the region had gone more than 100 degrees a couple of days back.
Similarly, the condition in the freshwater fishing methods, the inland fishers get fewer catches in the waterbodies due to the rising temperatures.
“Due to the poor yield, the prices of Rohu, Catla and Mrigal, the most sought fish varieties, are expected to be sold at Rs 350 to 400 per kg against the normal price of Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. At the same time, we are unable to meet the demand despite having commenced to harvest the fish varieties, anticipating the fishing ban period,” Selvaraj, an aqua farmer from Nagapattinam, said.
He also claimed that the rising temperatures lead to survival issues of fish fingerlings, and the fishers are forced to recycle the water in the fish farms frequently. This needs more time and money.
"Despite the aqua farmers having established a Rain Water Harvesting system and utilising the groundwater for water resources, the summer heat turns out to be a spoiler for fish cultivation," Selvaraj added.